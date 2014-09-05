* Focus shifts to U.S. jobs data later on Friday.
* How it impacts expectations about duration of Fed stimulus
measures will be key.
* Indian shares hit a string of record highs on the back of
strong foreign buying.
* Investors will also focus on August consumer inflation.
* Geopolitical risk events will be tracked although so far
foreign buying has continued.
* Oil prices hovering at around 14-month lows also seen as a
positive.
KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH
No set date: India Aug trade deficit
Fri: India Aug CPI (1730 IST/1200 GMT)
India July industrial output (1730 IST/1200 GMT)
