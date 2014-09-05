* Focus shifts to U.S. jobs data later on Friday. * How it impacts expectations about duration of Fed stimulus measures will be key. * Indian shares hit a string of record highs on the back of strong foreign buying. * Investors will also focus on August consumer inflation. * Geopolitical risk events will be tracked although so far foreign buying has continued. * Oil prices hovering at around 14-month lows also seen as a positive. KEY FACTORS/EVENTS TO WATCH No set date: India Aug trade deficit Fri: India Aug CPI (1730 IST/1200 GMT) India July industrial output (1730 IST/1200 GMT) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)