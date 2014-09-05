Sept 5 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Lufthansa Aktiengesellschaft
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date September 12, 2019
Coupon 1.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.556
Spread 75 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Commerzbank, Deutsche Bank & Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
ISIN XS1109110251
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)