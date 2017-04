* USD/INR expected to open weaker versus its Friday's close of 60.39/40. * Dollar slips on Friday after data shows U.S. employers added the fewest jobs in eight months. * However, the index of the dollar against six majors currently trading up 0.11 percent. * Traders are reviving bets that the Federal Reserve might leave interest rates near zero for longer than anticipated. * The pair to trade in a 60.00 to 6.50 range during the session. * Most other Asian currencies also trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair seen trading at 60.27/29 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade. * Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows for direction. Nifty futures trading up 0.33 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)