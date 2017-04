* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.51 percent. * Disappointing U.S. jobs data supports sentiment for debt. * Fall in global crude oil prices also aiding local debt prices but sharp gains unlikely. * U.S. Treasury debt yields fall after data showed the world's largest economy created fewer jobs than expected last month. * A longer duration of low rates by the U.S. Fed would continue to keep the rate differentials between India and the United States high and attract foreign fund inflows. * The 10-year paper is seen in an 8.45 to 8.55 percent range during the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)