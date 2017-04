* Goldman Sachs raises India's NSE index target to 9,000 points for September 2015. * Its previous target was 8,600 points for June 2015. * Says earnings sentiment remains positive for the overall market. * The 50-share broader index is the best performing equity index in Asian markets, up 32.6 percent in U.S. dollar terms for 2014 so far. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)