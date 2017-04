* India's Marico gains 1.1 percent after Morgan Stanley upgrades the stock to "overweight" from "equal-weight". * Downgrades Dabur India and Godrej Consumer Products to "equal-weight" from "overweight" * "Our stock selection criteria continue to favour earnings momentum and relative value," the investment bank says. * Marico is attractive at 18 percent below Dabur and in line with its last 4 years' average price-to-earnings valuation, it adds. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)