* Punj Lloyd jumps 9.9 percent to its maximum daily limit of 40.60 rupees on BSE after the company said it has got a $581 million order. * "Expect order situation to improve majorly by Q4," said J P Chalasani, managing director, in an interview to news channel CNBC TV18. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)