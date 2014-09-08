* Shares of India's logistics firms gain ahead of the listing of
rival cold storage company Snowman Logistics in the next few
weeks.
* Gati jumps 6.6 percent, Container Corp of India
gains 1.6 percent, Balmer Lawrie and Co
advances 1.6 percent.
* Snowman's initial public offer was subscribed 59.75 times, NSE
data shows.
* Container Corp trades at 20.8 times of its 12-month forward
earnings as per Reuters data, while Snowman's IPO is likely to
be priced at around 29 times, traders add.
(abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /
abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)