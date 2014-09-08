* Shares of India's logistics firms gain ahead of the listing of rival cold storage company Snowman Logistics in the next few weeks. * Gati jumps 6.6 percent, Container Corp of India gains 1.6 percent, Balmer Lawrie and Co advances 1.6 percent. * Snowman's initial public offer was subscribed 59.75 times, NSE data shows. * Container Corp trades at 20.8 times of its 12-month forward earnings as per Reuters data, while Snowman's IPO is likely to be priced at around 29 times, traders add. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)