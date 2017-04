* Indian shares rise to record highs, surpassing all-time highs hit on Wednesday. * The NSE index gains as much as 0.77 percent to a record high of 8,149.25. * The BSE index rises 0.82 percent to an all-time high of 27,248.79. * Blue-chips gain on continued foreign buying. ICICI Bank is up 0.7 percent. * Oil and Natural Gas Corp gains 2.2 percent after Bank of America Merrill Lynch upgrades the stock to "buy" from "neutral". (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)