* India's 2028 bond yield down 1 basis point at 8.67 percent. * Muted reaction to reports that government has met Moody's, citing Finance Secretary Arvind Mayaram. * The 2028 bond is the most actively traded bond on Monday. * The RBI sold 60 billion rupees ($995.8 million) worth of the 2028 debt on Friday. * "There's a play on duration because of a huge 16 basis points gap between the 14-year and the 10-year benchmark," said a trader with a private bank. * The absence of scheduled bond sales this week also supports sentiment. * The 10-year benchmark down 1 bp at 8.51 percent. ($1 = 60.2550 rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)