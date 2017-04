* USD/INR trading at 60.26/27 versus Friday's close of 60.39/40 following weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data. * India's central bank likely buying dollars via state-run banks to prevent further fall in the pair, say traders. * Gains in the domestic share market also weighing on the pair. Nifty trading up 0.6 percent. * Most other Asian currencies also trading stronger compared to the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair seen holding in a 60.15 to 60.35 range during the rest of the session. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)