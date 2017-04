* India's most-traded 2028 bond yield falls 3 bps to 8.65 percent. * The 10-year benchmark down 3 bps at 8.49 percent. * Brent crude fell below $100 a barrel for the first time in 14 months on data showing a slowing global economy. * Further buying seen unlikely ahead of key retail inflation data on Friday. * Market also awaits clarity on whether the government will raise foreign investment limits in debt. (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)