BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Sept 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 400 million rand
Maturity Date October 21, 2019
Coupon 6.0 pct
Issue price 95.075
Reoffer price 93.472
Yield 7.586 pct
Spread 36.7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over SA
Payment Date September 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) RBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees 1.875 pct (0.275 pct m&u and 1.6 pct selling)
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 7.2 billion rand
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0848049838
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year