* USD/INR expected to open stronger versus its Monday's close of 60.29/30. * The dollar traded at 14-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday, benefiting from a run in sterling and after a Federal Reserve study sparked more buying interest. * The index of the dollar against six majors currently trading up 0.21 percent. * The pair to trade in a 60.20 to 6.60 range during the session. * Most other Asian currencies also trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair seen trading at 60.44/46 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade. * Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows for direction. Nifty futures currently trading flat. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)