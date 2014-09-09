* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield opening marginally lower versus its Monday's close of 8.50 percent. * Traders, however, are awaiting news on the increase in foreign investment limits in debt for further direction. * Brent crude falls below $100 a barrel on Monday, the first time in 16 months. * The Indian 10-year paper is seen in a 8.45 to 8.55 percent range during the week. * The fall in the rupee may however limit any sharp downside to yields for the day, say traders. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)