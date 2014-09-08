Sep 08(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL (CAFFIL)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2019

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.669

Spread minus 1.0 basis points

Underlying govt bond midswaps

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Credit Agricole-CIB(B&D),Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale CIB

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris & Luxembourg

Full fees XXX

Denoms (K) 100

ISIN FR0012159507

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)