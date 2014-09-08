BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Sep 08(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower CAISSE FRANCAISE DE FINANCEMENT LOCAL (CAFFIL)
Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2019
Coupon 0.375 pct
Reoffer price 99.669
Spread minus 1.0 basis points
Underlying govt bond midswaps
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas,Credit Agricole-CIB(B&D),Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AA+ (S&P),
AA+ (Fitch)
Listing Paris & Luxembourg
Full fees XXX
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0012159507
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year