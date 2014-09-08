Sept 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Zurich Insurance Company Limited (via Cloverie Plc)

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2024

Coupon 1.75 pct

Reoffer price 99.347

Yield 1.822 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 90.1bp

Over the 1.5 pct May 2024 DBR

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi, Credit Agricole CIB, JPMorgan & Morgan Stanley

Listing Dublin

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

