BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Sep 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Barclays Bank Plc
Issue Amount 1.5 billion STG
Maturity Date September 15, 2017
Coupon 3m£ LIBOR + 19 bps
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date September 15,2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays(b&d), Deutsche Bank, Santander GBM,Standard Chartered Bank and Wells Fargo
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1109782356
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year