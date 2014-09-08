Sep 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Barclays Bank Plc

Issue Amount 1.5 billion STG

Maturity Date September 15, 2017

Coupon 3m£ LIBOR + 19 bps

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date September 15,2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays(b&d), Deutsche Bank, Santander GBM,Standard Chartered Bank and Wells Fargo

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1109782356

