Sept 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Monday.

Borrower Vodafone Group Plc

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 1.75 billion euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2020

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.348

Reoffer price 99.348

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1109802303

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 11, 2025

Coupon 1.875 pct

Issue price 98.913

Reoffer price 98.913

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

ISIN XS1109802568

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date September 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, RBS, Santander & Unicredit

Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

