Sep 8(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Man Group Plc

Guarantor Man Strategic Holdings Ltd

Issue Amount $150 million

Maturity Date September 16, 2024

Coupon 5.875 pct

Reoffer price par

Yield: 5.875 pct

Spread 407.6 basis points

Underlying govt bond over midswaps

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BAML, GSI & SG CIB

Ratings BBB- (Fitch)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1103347701

