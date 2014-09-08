BRIEF-Hometown Bankshares reports Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Hometown bankshares corporation reports continued, strong market share growth for first quarter
Sep 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower INTESA SANPAOLO S.p.A.
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2026
Coupon 3.928 pct
Reoffer price Par
Spread 260 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 300.7 bp
Over the 1.5 pct Due 2024 DBR
Payment Date September 15, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Bank of America, BNP Paribas,
Deutsche Bank & UBS
Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100 - 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1109765005
* dgap-news: aves one ag: acquisitions form the basis of a marked improvement in revenues and profitability in the course of the ongoing 2017 financial year