Sep 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower INTESA SANPAOLO S.p.A.

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 15, 2026

Coupon 3.928 pct

Reoffer price Par

Spread 260 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 300.7 bp

Over the 1.5 pct Due 2024 DBR

Payment Date September 15, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Bank of America, BNP Paribas,

Deutsche Bank & UBS

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1109765005

