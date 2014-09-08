Sep 08 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Monday.

Borrower International Finace Corporation

Guarantor XXX

Issue Amount 75 million brazilian real

Maturity Date April 17,2018

Coupon 10.5 pct

Issue price 102.825

Payment Date September 15,2014

Lead Manager(s) J.P.Morgan

Listing Luxembourg

Full fees 0.225 pct

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1055095290

