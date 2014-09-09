* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's shares gain 0.3
percent after the company on Monday reiterated its revenue and
margin outlook for FY 2015.
* Analysts say, this helps in light of the recent cut in outlook
from Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and Accenture
Plc.
* Will give them confidence to roll over current valuation
multiples for TCS' to expected FY17 earnings, analysts add.
* TCS is currently trading at 22 times of 12-month forward
earnings, Thomson Reuters data shows.
