* Tata Consultancy Services Ltd's shares gain 0.3 percent after the company on Monday reiterated its revenue and margin outlook for FY 2015. * Analysts say, this helps in light of the recent cut in outlook from Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp and Accenture Plc. * Will give them confidence to roll over current valuation multiples for TCS' to expected FY17 earnings, analysts add. * TCS is currently trading at 22 times of 12-month forward earnings, Thomson Reuters data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)