* USD/INR stronger at 60.44/45 versus its Monday's close of 60.29/30. * Dollar trades at 14-month highs against a basket of major currencies early on Tuesday. * The index of the dollar against six majors currently up 0.27 percent. * The pair to trade in a 60.20-60.60 range during the session. * Most other Asian currencies also trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows for direction. Nifty futures currently trading flat. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)