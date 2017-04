* Eicher Motors Ltd, TVS Motor Co Ltd, SKS Microfinance Ltd, MindTree Ltd and Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd gain between 1-2 percent on inclusion in NSE's equity derivatives segment. * Futures and options contracts would be available on these shares from Sept. 10. (bit.ly/1Boqn4z) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)