* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 8.51 percent. * Benchmark U.S. Treasuries yields stabilized on Monday after a study from the San Francisco Federal Reserve renews concern there would be an early Federal Reserve rate increase. * Traders say weakness in the rupee also hurting sentiment for debt though fall in global oil prices to limit rise in yields. * Brent crude falls below $100 a barrel on Monday, the first time in 16 months. * Traders awaiting news on increase in foreign investment limits in debt for further direction. * The Indian 10-year paper is seen in a 8.45 to 8.55 percent range during the week. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)