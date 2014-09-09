* Shares in Indian tyre companies extend gains, adding to sharp spikes on Monday, on the back of weak natural rubber prices that are at multi-year lows. * Rubber prices continue to fall and are trading near 5-year lows. This will continue to support margins in the medium term, said an analyst with a local brokerage. * Shares in Apollo Tyres Ltd rise 3 percent, adding to their 8 percent gain on Monday, while JK Tyre and Industries surges 4.7 percent, extending a 17.8 percent rally from the previous session. * Ceat Ltd surged 8.4 percent, adding to a 20 percent surge on Monday. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)