* Shares in Indian tyre companies extend gains, adding to sharp
spikes on Monday, on the back of weak natural rubber prices that
are at multi-year lows.
* Rubber prices continue to fall and are trading near 5-year
lows. This will continue to support margins in the medium term,
said an analyst with a local brokerage.
* Shares in Apollo Tyres Ltd rise 3 percent, adding to
their 8 percent gain on Monday, while JK Tyre and Industries
surges 4.7 percent, extending a 17.8 percent rally
from the previous session.
* Ceat Ltd surged 8.4 percent, adding to a 20 percent
surge on Monday.
(indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut
ers.net)