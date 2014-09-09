* India's broader NSE index is 0.25 percent lower on profit-taking after a record high hit on Monday. * NSE gained as much as 1.15 percent to a new high of 8,180.20, on Monday while the benchmark BSE index rose 1.21 percent to an all-time high of 27,354.99, surpassing their previous records hit on Wednesday. * Metal stocks leading the fall ahead of the top court's hearing on "illegal" coal block allocations. * Heavyweight outperformers witness profit-taking. Oil and Natural Gas Corp is trading 0.9 percent lower after gaining 2.6 percent in the previous session. * Markets in the region were steady with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down a slight 0.1 percent. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)