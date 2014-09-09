* India's broader NSE index is 0.25 percent lower on
profit-taking after a record high hit on Monday.
* NSE gained as much as 1.15 percent to a new high of 8,180.20,
on Monday while the benchmark BSE index rose 1.21
percent to an all-time high of 27,354.99, surpassing their
previous records hit on Wednesday.
* Metal stocks leading the fall ahead of the top court's hearing
on "illegal" coal block allocations.
* Heavyweight outperformers witness profit-taking. Oil and
Natural Gas Corp is trading 0.9 percent lower after
gaining 2.6 percent in the previous session.
* Markets in the region were steady with MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down a
slight 0.1 percent.
