** Shares in Oxford Instruments rise 2.9 pct after announcing first half orders remain ahead of last year both at constant currency and reported.

** UK technology manufacturer expects second half profit bias likely to be more pronounced than usual.

** "The AGM statement signals good order intake in H1, which underpins revenue projections for the FY," Liberum analysts said in a note.

** Liberum analysts maintained "buy" rating on the stock with a target price of 1600 pence.

** The company says Andor is performing well with orders ahead of expectations.

** Oxford Instruments acquired Andor, a supplier of high performance cameras and microscope systems, in February.

** "The successful integration of Andor and recovery in the US markets has offset currency pressure caused by the strength of sterling", Liberum said.

** Firm has lost 33.5 pct YTD compared to a loss of 16.2 pct for the FTSE All Share Electronic Equipment index.