* USD/INR extends gains to trade at 60.52/53 versus Monday's close of 60.29/30. * Traders say dollar selling by corporates, seen earlier in the day, has dried up. * State-run banks continue to buy the greenback, likely on behalf of their importer clients. * Dollar scales to a 14-month high against a basket of currencies after a Federal Reserve study makes investors reassess prospects for higher U.S. interest rates. * Index of the dollar against six majors up 0.2 percent. * Traders expect resistance for the pair at around 60.55 levels. * Most Asian currencies trading weaker compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows for direction. NSE index, or Nifty, trading down 0.5 percent. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)