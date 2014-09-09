* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 2 basis points at 8.52 percent. * The most-traded 14-year benchmark 2028 bond yield up 1 bp at 8.66 percent. * Ten states raising 96.05 billion rupees ($1.59 billion) via bonds at auction keeping yields under pressure as traders absorb supply. * Weak rupee also hurting sentiment for debt. * Volumes remain thin as traders await clarity from government on raising foreign investment limit in debt. * The Indian 10-year paper is seen in an 8.50 to 8.54 percent range during the week. ($1 = 60.5300 rupees) (neha.dasgupta@thomsonreuters.com/; neha.dasgupta.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)