BRIEF-Saudi's Arriyadh Development posts Q1 profit 43.4 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Caisse Amortissement DE LA Dette Sociale
Issue Amount 5.0 Billion Euro
Maturity Date November 25, 2024
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.3200
Reoffer price 99.3200
Yield 1.477 pct
Spread 9 basis points
Underlying govt bond over OAT
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BARC, BNPP, Deutsche Bank & Societe generale
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law France
ISIN FR0012159812
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago