Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bank Nederlandse Gemeenten NV

Issue Amount NZ$100 million

Maturity Date Septemebr 16, 2020

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 101.515

Payment Date Septemebr 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Rabobank & TD Securities

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law Dutch

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1110296016

