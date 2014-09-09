BRIEF-Saudi's Arriyadh Development posts Q1 profit 43.4 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower UniCredit Bank Austria
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 16, 2020
Coupon 0.50 pct
Issue price 99.425
Yield 0.61 pct
Spread 7 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 37.5bp
Over the 3.25 pct January 2020 DBR
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, HSBC, Natixis, Nord/LB & Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Vienna
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN AT000B049531
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago