BRIEF-Saudi's Arriyadh Development posts Q1 profit 43.4 mln riyals
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
Sep 09 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Finnvera Oyj
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date September 16, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 99.478
Reoffer price 99.478
Spread 8 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Citi, HSBC & Nordea
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1110448138
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Q1 sales 63.27 million riyals Source: (http://bit.ly/2qsf2Ae) Further company coverage:
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago