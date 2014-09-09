Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Compagnie De Financement Foncier (CFF)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 17, 2019

Coupon 0.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.655

Spread Minus 5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Mid-swaps, equivalent to 21.2bp

Over the OBL 170

Payment Date September 17, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Commerzbank, Danske, Mediobank, LBBW & Natixis

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law French

ISIN FR0012159820

