BANGALORE, Sep 09 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 38300 ICS-201(B22mm) 38800 ICS-102(B22mm) 27600 ICS-103(23mm) 29300 ICS-104(24mm) 34500 ICS-202(26mm) 39400 ICS-105(26mm) 33400 ICS-105CS(26mm) 35200 ICS-105(27mm) 39900 ICS-105CS(27mm) 34400 ICS-105MMA(27) 36300 ICS-105PHR(28) 40900 ICS-105(28mm) 38800 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 39000 ICS-105(29mm) 40200 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 39800 ICS-105(30mm) 41400 ICS-105(31mm) 42400 ICS-106(32mm) 43500 ICS-107(34mm) 56000 Note: There was no update on 8th Sep 2014 due to Holiday.