BRIEF-Palestine Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 1.5 billion rand
Maturity Date September 17, 2024
Coupon 8.5 pct
Issue price 98.375
Yield 8.75 pct
Payment Date September 17, 2014
Lead Manager(s) J.P.Morgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 10
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1110395933
CAIRO, April 30 Egypt has kept its customs exchange rate steady at 16.5 pounds per dollar, 10 percent below the market price of the dollar for May, Amr al-Munir, deputy Finance minister for fiscal policies, told Reuters.