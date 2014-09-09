Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Pohjola Bank Plc

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date September 16, 2019

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 52bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 52bp

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1110829360

