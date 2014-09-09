Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Societe Generale

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date September 16, 2026

Coupon 2.5 pct

Reoffer price 99.292

Reoffer yield 2.612 pct

Spread 183 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 214.8bp

Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR

Payment Date September 16, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske, Mediobanca, RBC Capital Markets,

Santander GBM & Swedbank

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

ISIN XS1110558407

