BRIEF-Palestine Islamic Bank Q1 profit rises
* Q1 net profit after tax $3 million versus $2.5 million year ago
Sept 9(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Societe Generale
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date September 16, 2026
Coupon 2.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.292
Reoffer yield 2.612 pct
Spread 183 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 214.8bp
Over the 3.25 pct July 2021 DBR
Payment Date September 16, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske, Mediobanca, RBC Capital Markets,
Santander GBM & Swedbank
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
ISIN XS1110558407
CAIRO, April 30 Egypt has kept its customs exchange rate steady at 16.5 pounds per dollar, 10 percent below the market price of the dollar for May, Amr al-Munir, deputy Finance minister for fiscal policies, told Reuters.