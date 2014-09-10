UPDATE 1-China WMP growth eases in Q1 amid crackdown - regulator
* CBRC says "overall risk situation remains complex and severe" Commercial bank NPLs total 1.58 trln yuan by end-March
Sept 10 (IFR) - Hong Kong is to launch its first Islamic bond as early as today after opening books on a US dollar five-year deal this morning.
The global sukuk will raise up to US$1 billion and will offer investors around 30bp over five-year US Treasuries, according to a term sheet.
CIMB, HSBC, National Bank of Abu Dhabi and Standard Chartered Bank are running the deal. (Reporting By Lianting Tu. Editing By Steve Garton)
VIENNA, April 22 The European Central Bank has decided on interest rates and bond purchases for the rest of 2017 and will decide what to do beyond that in the second half of this year, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said in an interview published on Saturday.