* NSE index futures on the Singapore Exchange down 0.5 percent. * Fed rate outlook shift buoys dollar, hurts global shares. * The MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan down 1.1 percent. * Overseas investors bought Indian shares worth 4.79 billion rupees ($79 million) on Tuesday, exchange data shows. * Brent oil falls below $100 to 17-month low as supply weighs. * India to revise GDP measurement next year, economy may be larger. ($1 = 60.6000 Indian rupees) (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)