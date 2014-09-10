* USD/INR expected to open stronger versus its Tuesday's close of 60.60/61. * Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows for direction. Nifty futures currently down 0.45 percent. * The pair to trade in a 60.50 to 61.20 range during the session. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. * The pair seen trading at 60.90/92 in the offshore non-deliverable spot indicative trade. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)