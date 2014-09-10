* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield seen opening slightly higher versus Tuesday's 8.52 percent close. * U.S. yields rise on expectations that the Fed will take a more hawkish stance on raising rates its policy next week. * The 10-year paper seen in a 8.52 to 8.56 percent range during the session. * The weakness in the rupee is also likely to hurt sentiment for debt, dealers say. * The fall in the global crude oil prices and absence of a debt sale this week however limit a very sharp rise in yields. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)