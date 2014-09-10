* Biocon Ltd shares up 1 percent. * Drugmaker agrees to buy a 7.7 percent stake in its research services business from a unit of GE Capital. * Biocon would fully own Syngene after the stake purchase. * Move seen as precursor to potential listing of Syngene, traders say. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)