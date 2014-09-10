* USD/INR hits 60.8250 in early trade, its highest level since Aug. 20. * The pair currently at 60.79/80 versus its Tuesday's close of 60.60/61. * Traders will continue to monitor foreign fund flows for direction. * Nifty down 0.3 percent in early trade. * The pair seen in a 60.60 to 61.00 range during the session. * Exporters are expected to step in to sell the greenback around 60.80-85 levels, preventing a very sharp rise in the pair. * Asian currencies trading mixed compared with the dollar. See for a snapshot. (swati.bhat@thomsonreuters.com/; swati.bhat.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)