US STOCKS-S&P 500 edges lower ahead of French election
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Shares in Wockhardt Ltd rise as much as 3.2 percent to their highest in 14 months. * Traders cite Wockhardt's plans to merge two units with itself. * The proposed consolidation will boost revenues and is good in the long term, traders say. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)
* Dow up 0.05 pct, S&P 500 down 0.14 pct, Nasdaq down 0.08 pct (Updates to mid-afternoon, changes byline)
* Mattel among top drags on Nasdaq after bigger-than-expected loss