* Sanghi Industries Ltd surges 4.9 percent, B L Kahsyap and Sons Ltd jumps by maximum daily limit of 19.9 percent. * Reliance Mutual Fund bought 3.26 million shares of Sanghi at 44.5 rupees a share via a bulk deal on Tuesday, NSE data shows. * HDFC Mutual Fund buys 1.4 million shares of B L Kashyap at 9.20 rupees each in a bulk deal, BSE data shows. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)