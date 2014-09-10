* India's NSE index falls 0.4 percent tracking weak global shares. * San Francisco Fed paper says investors underestimated the speed at which the Fed might raise rates. * Indexes head for a second day of falls after record highs hit on Monday. * Blue-chips lead falls for the second day. * Hero MotoCorp is down 1.4 percent, Reliance Industries Ltd falls 0.8 percent. * ITC Ltd shares fall 0.7 percent on concerns about tougher tobacco regulations. (indulal.p@thomsonreuters.com/indulal.p.thomsonreuters.com@reut ers.net)