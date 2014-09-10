* Shares of India's Voltas gain as much as 3.4 percent to a record high of 270.15 rupees. * Traders cite a spike in call volumes betting on further share gains. * The September 270 strike calls, which expire on Sept. 25, are among the most active, according to NSE data. * The cost of these options rises to 11 rupees from 7.40 rupees on Tuesday. * Traders say 773 contracts of 270 strike calls have traded so far, most of which are new positions. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com / abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)